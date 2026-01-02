Police checks take fizz out of New Year liquor sales

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Fearing strict Police enforcement against drunken driving, Mysuru witnessed a significant decline in alcohol consumption during this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2025.

On Dec. 31, 2024, liquor sales in the district stood at Rs. 80.43 crore. On Dec.31, 2025, sales fell to Rs. 69.45 crore, seeing a decline of Rs. 10.98 crore in a single day. However, total liquor sales between Dec. 1 and 31 touched Rs. 121 crore, setting a new benchmark for the month.

Anticipating heavy drunk-and-drive enforcement, Mysuru Traffic Police had begun checks from Dec. 24 and issued strict warnings against drinking and driving during New Year festivities.

For New Year’s Eve, over 30 check-posts were set up inside the city to keep tabs on drunk revelry. This appears to have prompted many revellers to either abstain from alcohol or limit consumption.

Compared to last year, sales this New Year declined by 25,249.43 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) valued at Rs. 70,02,691 and 21,163.98 litres of beer worth Rs. 39,77,974.

Rs. 69.45 crore liquor sales in a single day

On Dec. 31, 2025, liquor outlets across Mysuru district recorded sales of Rs. 5,71,15,687.67 from 62,796.98 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and Rs. 1,23,33,030.90 from 44,883.39 litres of beer, taking the total to Rs. 69.45 crore in a single day at Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) Depots.

In comparison, on Dec. 31, 2024, sales amounted to Rs. 6,41,18,379.36 for 88,046.41 litres of IML and Rs. 1,63,11,005.39 for 66,047.37 litres of beer, aggregating to Rs. 80.43 crore.

Despite the dip on New Year’s Eve, liquor consumption during December as a whole touched a record. Between Dec. 1 and 31, 2025, sales included Rs. 96,78,88,525.47 from 12,27,369.26 litres of IML and Rs. 24,20,80,261.50 from 9,37,087.86 litres of beer, totalling Rs. 121 crore. This represents an increase of Rs. 17.84 crore compared to December 2024.

In December 2024, Mysuru district recorded liquor sales of Rs. 81,89,90,561.31 for 11,46,255.00 litres of Indian Made Liquor and Rs. 21,26,30,359.30 for 8,81,334.23 litres of beer, together amounting to Rs. 103.16 crore.

1,000 licensed liquor outlets

Mysuru district has over 1,000 licensed liquor outlets, including CL-2 (wine stores), CL-4 (clubs), CL-7 (bars with dining and lodging facilities), and CL-9 (bars and restaurants).

In addition, there are more than 100 Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets. All these centres reported brisk business during the festive season.

New Year’s Eve celebrations were most intense within Mysuru city limits, accounting for around 70 percent of the district’s liquor sales, while the remaining 30 percent came from taluks and rural areas. Some customers reportedly purchased liquor parcels in the city and transported them to villages for celebrations.

Duty hike, marijuana, opium caused less liquor sales

Liquor sales during this year’s New Year celebrations have dropped by 35 percent compared to last year, said S. Guruswamy, State President of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association.

A total of 1.94 lakh boxes of liquor and 87,000 boxes of beer were sold. Beer sales declined by 27 percent, while Indian Made Liquor sales fell by 35 percent.

The primary reason for the decline, he said, is the increase in excise duty, which has discouraged consumers from purchasing liquor. Higher taxes have made premium liquor costlier, prompting many to opt for cheaper alternatives.

At the same time, the availability and use of marijuana (ganja), drugs and opium have increased. Substances priced as low as Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 are drawing some people away from alcohol consumption. This trend is not limited to Mysuru alone but is being witnessed across the State, Guruswamy added.

Single-day sales decline