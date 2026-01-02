‘Do not rent out MDA building to private silk showroom’

January 2, 2026

Ittigegud, Nazarbad residents protest against handing over of building meant for Passport Seva Kendra

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) renting out a newly constructed building near Mysuru Zoo — originally intended to house the Passport Seva Kendra and the Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — to a private silk showroom, the concerned residents of Ittigegud, Nazarbad and surrounding areas staged a protest in front of the MDA building this morning urging the authorities to either open a Government Office or a Government School in the said building.

In their letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the MDA Chairman, the protestors said that the building earlier housed a Government School for children of construction workers involved in building Mysore Palace. The new structure was built after the School was merged with another school following which the old building was demolished. The MDA subsequently constructed a new facility at the site, which was officially earmarked for the Passport Seva Kendra and the NHAI Office, they added.

Pointing out that Government guidelines stipulate that public buildings must be allotted to Government Departments, they said that the decision to rent out the Government building to a private silk showroom has therefore raised questions about transparency, decision-making and adherence to public asset management norms.

The protestors said that there are many Government Offices functioning from private rented buildings which can be shifted to this new MDA building instead of giving it on rent to private parties.

They urged the DC to either shift a Government Office or open a Government School in this building failing which they warned of intensifying their protest. BJP leader Raghu Kautilya extended support to residents Kodandaramu, Gokul Govardhan, Achuta, Venkatesh, Nithin, Harisha and others in the protest.