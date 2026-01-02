Ballari group clash: 1 gunned down: FIR filed against 11 including MLA G. Janardhan Reddy

January 2, 2026

Ballari: Following the clash between Congress and BJP workers that took a violent turn with a Congress worker fatally hit by bullet, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Gangavathi MLA and former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and 10 others.

The clashes broke out near Reddy’s residence in Avvambhavi area of Ballari yesterday evening, over the issue of tying a banner of unveiling Maharshi Valmiki’s bust.

The FIR was registered around 1 am today (Jan. 2) at Brucepet Police Station, after a complaint was filed by Chanal Shekhar, an associate of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy.

The deceased Congress worker is identified as Rajashekar, a resident of Hussain Colony in the town.

Janardhan Reddy has been named as Accused No.1 in the case while his brother and former MLA Somasekhar Reddy is listed as Accused No. 2.

Former Minister B. Sriramulu has been named as Accused No.3 and Ballari City Corporation Opposition Leader Motkar Srinivas as Accused No. 4, totalling 11 persons named in the FIR.

The case is booked under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 191(2) (punishment for rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation).