Dangling internet, TV cables pose daily danger

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Unscientifically drawn TV and internet cables and dangerously dangling wires — a common sight across the city — have become a serious threat to the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, who often try to avoid them and end up skidding or falling on the road and injuring themselves.

These damaged and dangling cables frequently remain unattended on city roads for days, particularly in central areas, turning into an eyesore for tourists visiting Mysuru, a favoured destination.

One such trouble spot is Banumaiah Chowk on Rama Vilas Road, where overhead internet cables are often seen hanging dangerously low.

Recently, internet cables tied to electric poles were cut and sagged perilously close to the road, creating major problems for motorists and posing traffic hazards.

Heavy vehicles passing through Banumaiah Chowk towards Santhepet damaged an overhead internet cable, leaving it dangling close to the road surface. Alert passersby, attempting to warn motorists of the danger ahead, tied a small tree branch to the hanging cable.

This stretch of road is heavily used by people visiting the area to buy fruits, vegetables, groceries, agricultural equipment, fertilisers and seeds. The recurring cable menace has caused repeated inconvenience and raised serious safety concerns. Residents and traders have questioned why a permanent solution has not been found.

According to traders, such cables get snapped several times a week after becoming entangled with trucks and other heavy vehicles.

“At times, we ourselves remove the damaged cables and place them on the roadside to ensure smooth traffic flow. Later, representatives of the concerned internet service providers arrive, inspect the wire and call technicians to repair it. The cable is then pulled up and tied to electric poles. After a day or two, the same problem recurs and the same temporary fix is repeated,” traders said.

The anxious general public, motorists and traders have urged the civic and traffic authorities to step in and implement a permanent solution to this persistent problem.