All cables in city to go underground

December 16, 2022

Three-month deadline to clear overhead wires; Penalty of Rs. 150 to regularise every metre of overhead cable

Mysore/Mysuru: To give the Heritage City thoroughfares a cleaner, safe and better look, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has given a three-month deadline for laying underground cables, after clearing all the overhead wires. This includes electricity wires, television, telephone and internet cables.

The MCC has been planning to get underground cables for power transmission and all other services like telephone, TV and the internet. Underground cables are better protected against extreme weather conditions than the overhead lines. These cables are installed using ducts, where installers obtain just one permit so they only have to dig once and then pull the cable inside.

The issue was discussed in detail at the MCC Council meeting held last evening at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Shivakumar in the presence of Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.

Applications before Jan. 15

While the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has already initiated underground cabling works, it was decided at the meeting that all cable companies must submit the applications to the MCC before Jan. 15 and convert their overhead cables to underground cables.

The Council has decided to charge a one-time fine of Rs. 150 for every metre of overhead cable already installed to regularise it. Besides, any company installing any cable in future, will have to pay an annual fee of Rs. 50 per metre. The matter has been submitted for approval, announced MCC Commissioner.

While Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy said that if the matter is approved, all overhead cables would be regularised after penalty or else they would be cleared without notice.

Three-month deadline

The announcement led to heated debate between the ruling and opposition parties. While some Corporators supported the move as it will increase the beauty of the city and will also avoid dangers from dangling cables, others said that if all the unauthorised cables are removed, residents and students will be put into a lot of inconvenience.

Intervening in the discussion, Mayor Shivakumar agreed to the suggestion that if overhead cables are cleared, it will inconvenience the students and the public. “This is the reason why a three-month deadline has been issued. Everyone should compulsorily change overhead cables to underground cables, he said.

The meeting’s attention was drawn to the proliferation of unauthorised poles by private entities for drawing cables. Corporators said that there were as many as 3,000 illegal poles that had to be removed.

Fee for HDD trench

The meeting also decided to charge Rs. 10,000 per trench to Rs. 60,000 per km (1.5×1.5 size trenches — 6 per kilometre) for laying cable through HDD (Horizontal Directional Drilling). Till now, there was no charge levied by the MCC for this. With the move to levy a fee, the MCC hopes to increase its revenue.

In the wake of many multi-storeyed buildings, commercial complexes and industries coming up, it is not possible to meet the drinking water demands and provide sewage facilities. Hence it was decided in the meeting to revise the cost on a pro-rata basis from the owner of the respective building to cover the costs.

Functioning of CESC comes under radar

The functioning of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) within the city limits came in for severe criticism during the MCC meeting yesterday when Mayor Shivakumar said that some of the civic works being undertaken by the MCC were being delayed and disturbed due to lack of coordination and application of mind by the CESC.

“Our workers are facing problems as the CESC has taken up underground power cabling without any markers of its presence. Our engineers and workers stumble upon CESC cables while laying UGD pipes and as the cables get cut, the power is disconnected. We have to face the public wrath,” the Mayor said.

When the Mayor looked at the CESC representative in the meeting, it was discovered that CESC had sent an Assistant Executive Engineer. As the officer was fumbling for answers, the Mayor took exception to the CESC move to send a junior staff member to the meeting who is not in a position to either answer the questions nor give any explanations.

The Mayor directed the CESC to send officers who are in the ranks of Superintendent Engineer and above henceforth to the MCC Council meetings. He later directed the MCC Commissioner to convene a separate meeting with the CESC Managing Director to sort out the issues.