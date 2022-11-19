Hold Adalat to test efficiency, honesty of MCC staff, officers

November 19, 2022

Former Mayor Bhyrappa ridicules MCC for holding Palike Adalat to issue birth, death certificates

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has alleged that the Palike Adalat organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to clear select pending public grievances is an eyewash and the Adalat itself is one among the many harassments meted out to the residents of Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan on Thursday, he said that it is the duty of all officers coming under the MCC to address civic problems and solve the problems faced by the public in a time-bound manner.

“Here, none of the officers and sections in the MCC are functioning as per rules. It is ridiculous to receive applications in the Adalat on the issues for which applications are already submitted. What is the need of submitting applications again when they are already there in the MCC Office,” he asked.

“This Adalat is a waste of time, money and resources and will not help the residents in any way. I call the MCC to suspend the initiative. Instead, the MCC must hold an Adalat for its own employees to check whether they are working efficiently or to gauge their sincerity and honesty,” he said.

“Officers must understand that it is a part of their duty to serve the public and ensure that their problems are solved within a stipulated period of time. These Adalats will show the MCC in poor light. Shockingly, this Adalat is being held to issue birth and death certificates, the simplest job of the MCC,” he noted.

“Even small works like the birth and death certificates are not issued at the MCC and the khatas of the dead husband are not transferred to the names of wife or legal heirs. This is ridiculous,” he charged. The MCC officers have not even collected 30 to 40 percent of the taxes till now and the financial year will come to an end in four months, he added.

“The main reason behind Palike Adalat is that the employees and officers are shirking from their day-to-day responsibilities. Sadly, whoever comes to the MCC with an application is shooed away citing server problems. Internet and e-administration was introduced to ensure ease of business and the ease of public transactions with the MCC. But here, the internet itself is a curse as the officers always take the alibi of server problem,” he said.