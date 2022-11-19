Status of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway – Srirangapatna bypass to open on Nov. 30: MP
Mysore/Mysuru: After the second carriageway of 23-km Ramanagara-Channapatna bypass on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Expressway was thrown open to traffic on Sept. 1, the Srirangapatna bypass will be opened for traffic on Nov. 30.

The second phase of the works is under progress and the Srirangapatna bypass will be opened for traffic on Nov. 30, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Inspecting the road works, bypass and the toll plaza being set up at Srirangapatna on                    Thursday, Simha asked the engineers and the officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure passenger safety in all the works being undertaken.

MP Pratap Simha inspecting the road works, bypass and the toll plaza near Srirangapatna.

While one toll booth has been set up near Srirangapatna, the second toll plaza has come up at Kanaminike near Kumbalgodu. At Kanaminike, there are two plazas for onward and return journeys and toll will be levied. In all, there are three toll plazas but the toll will be collected only at two places.

The MP also visited the works that are being undertaken at Yeliyur as part of the Highway stretch. In a series of tweets, the MP has informed that the first stage of 51 kms between Nidaghatta and Bengaluru has progressed rapidly and there are certain linkages that have to be sorted out.

There are some issues in providing linkages from the bypass roads to the 10-lane expressways and these are causing delays. Barring a few design tweaks and addition of entry and exit roads from major towns along the way, there is no problem for traffic movement,  the MP clarified.

