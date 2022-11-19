MP alleges rampant corruption in University of Mysore

November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the University of Mysore (UoM) is on the brink of disaster, MP Pratap Simha has alleged rampant corruption in the over-century-old University.

He was speaking after inaugurating the day-long Mahila Udyog Mela and Expo of products made by women, organised by Educare ITES in association with WOMENCAN Foundation at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here yesterday.

Claiming that 1,300 Master Degree holders have joined UoM as Group D Employees for a Rs.12,000 salary by paying bribes, which goes to show how bad the situation in the University is, Simha alleged that there are many irregularities in the conduct of K-SET meant for recruitment of college lecturers.

Maintaining that the talent of intelligent students should not go waste under the carpet of corruption, the MP said that he raised the issue with University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadish Kumar and succeeded in stopping the holding of K-SET for the past 18 months.

Asserting that he came to Mysuru for serving the people, Simha said that as an MP he has brought many projects for the constituency which has resulted in job creation.

“I have great respect for former CM S.M. Krishna for constructing the four-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. He is also credited for IT Major Infosys setting up a mega centre in Mysuru. Krishna also planned the Ring Road for Mysuru,” he said adding that Karnataka hardly had a Chief Minister with such a vision.

The MP further said that space will be provided in Exhibition Grounds for an Expo of women-made products. Mysuru and Hampi have been shortlisted under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme which is aimed at providing markets for women made and desi products, he added.