Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Joint Secretary inspects projects in city

November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Joint Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Roopa Mishra inspected several projects in Mysuru city yesterday that have been developed using funds released by the Centre.

She arrived in the city on Thursday evening and stayed at Hotel Metropole and began her visit at the Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) near Yadavagiri that has been developed and beautified.

 She was accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh and the officers, who briefed her on various projects taken up with Central grants and their effective implementation.

Roopa Mishra later visited another GVP at V.V. Mohalla and proceeded towards Hebbal near the Infosys campus where a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is functioning. She later visited the Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant at Kesare and gleaned information from the officers regarding the process and methodology of waste treatment.

The Joint Secretary also visited the Sewage Treatment Plant or Excel Plant at Vidyaranyapuram. She left for Bengaluru in the evening.

MCC Executive Engineers Ranjit Kumar, K.J. Sindhu, Development Officers Manjunath, Heganand, Environment Engineers Naveen, Mrithyunjaya and others were present.  

