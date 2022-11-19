10-day winter session of State Legislature from Dec.19

November 19, 2022

Bengaluru: A 10-day day winter session of the State Legislature will take place at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from Dec. 19 to 30. Addressing presspersons after the State Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the session will discuss key Bills and other administrative issues.

Dr. Sudhakar said that the Cabinet also approved amendments to rules concerning transfer of husband-wife cases of C and D cadre Government staff serving in various departments. As per the amendment, husband-wife inter-district transfer cases can be considered only after completion of the minimum service period (at the posted place) fixed by the departments concerned.

New Sanctuaries: Continuing, the Minister said that, in other decisions, the Cabinet approved the Forest Department’s proposals for new wildlife sanctuaries and bird sanctuaries across the State. The new wildlife sanctuaries declared are Uttaaregudda, Bankapura in Haveri district and Arasikere Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Hassan district.

New Sandalwood policy: Dr. Sudhakar said that the Cabinet approved Sandalwood policy-2022 as announced in the State budget. Highlighting the salient features of the budget, he said that the policy will allow farmers to grow sandalwood in their farmlands and can sell it in open markets.

Maintaining that the policy is a boon to the farmers, he said that sandalwood has a good demand both in national and international markets. Considering the huge demand for sandalwood and its price, the Government is discussing plans to install chips in trees for preventing thefts and smuggling.

Dr. Sudhakar further said that the Cabinet has given administrative approval for constructing a Guest House, dormitories and Rooms for the benefit of devotees visiting the famed Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 16.52 crore, he added.