JD(S) MLC demands cancellation of auction of MUDA sites

November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that MUDA was going ahead with auctioning corner and intermediary sites and houses in MUDA-developed Layouts without getting the Council approval, JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda has demanded immediate cancellation of the auction.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Manjegowda said that the MUDA Council meeting has not taken place for the past five months. But the authorities have issued an auction notification on Nov.15 without getting any approval, he alleged.

Pointing out that he has written a letter to MUDA Commissioner in this regard, the MLC said that despite this, the authorities are on an auction-spree.

Claiming that MUDA is utilising Rs.377 crore from its funds for providing amenities and completing pending works in Layouts that were handed over to the MCC over 20 years ago as a one-time measure, Manjegowda contended that MUDA was not looking at other ways and means for revenue mobilisation.

Alleging that MUDA contracts are being awarded to the kith and kin of Urban Development Minister and top officials, he said that the works being executed are of poor quality. Maintaining that MUDA was going bankrupt in the absence of any new sources of funds, he maintained that despite huge spending, several localities were lacking in infrastructure. He wanted the MUDA Commissioner to put a halt to auction and concentrate on financial improvement of the authority.

Alleging rampant corruption in MUDA, he demanded a total overhaul of MUDA administration. Taking objection to the media being kept out of MUDA Council meetings, the MLC said that he would write to the Commissioner to allow media in future meetings.

Party leaders N. Mahadevaswamy, Srinivas, Ramesh, Mahadev and Shivakumar were present at the press meet.