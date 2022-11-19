Moily to release ‘Bheeshma’ in city tomorrow
News

Moily to release ‘Bheeshma’ in city tomorrow

November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishna Tippur’s book Bheeshma will be released at a programme jointly organised by Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions, Mysuru, Venkatagiri Prakashana and  Mithrakoota, Tippuru, at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri premises tomorrow (Nov. 20)  at 4 pm.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will inaugurate the programme. Former Chief Minister and Saraswathi Samman Awardee Dr. M. Veerappa Moily will release the book. MLA S.R. Mahesh will preside. Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) former Director Dr. M. Nilagiri Talwar and Kannada Sahitya Parishat former President Prof. N. Girigowda will speak .

Littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar, ex-MLA Vasu, former UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Padma Shekar, Department of Public Libraries Director Dr. Satishkumar S. Hosamani, Lingasugur Government PU College Principal Prof. B.C.  Chilkaragi, Chamarajanagar JSS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Govinda Shetty, Akhila Karnataka Kannada Writers and Publishers Association President D.N. Lokappa will be the chief guests. Author of the book Krishna Tippur will be present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching