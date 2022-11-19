Moily to release ‘Bheeshma’ in city tomorrow

November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishna Tippur’s book Bheeshma will be released at a programme jointly organised by Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions, Mysuru, Venkatagiri Prakashana and Mithrakoota, Tippuru, at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri premises tomorrow (Nov. 20) at 4 pm.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will inaugurate the programme. Former Chief Minister and Saraswathi Samman Awardee Dr. M. Veerappa Moily will release the book. MLA S.R. Mahesh will preside. Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) former Director Dr. M. Nilagiri Talwar and Kannada Sahitya Parishat former President Prof. N. Girigowda will speak .

Littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar, ex-MLA Vasu, former UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Padma Shekar, Department of Public Libraries Director Dr. Satishkumar S. Hosamani, Lingasugur Government PU College Principal Prof. B.C. Chilkaragi, Chamarajanagar JSS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Govinda Shetty, Akhila Karnataka Kannada Writers and Publishers Association President D.N. Lokappa will be the chief guests. Author of the book Krishna Tippur will be present.