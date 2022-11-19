Online fraud: Elderly persons among three lose over Rs. 8.59 lakh
November 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, an elderly man was blackmailed by a lady while miscreants have cheated another senior citizen on the pretext of updating KYC and a student has been cheated by promising huge profit for the investment.

In the first case, a 67-year-old man has been cheated to the tune of Rs. 6.50 lakh by a lady after blackmailing the man.

A resident of Hebbal 1st Stage, the elderly man, who obtained the number of the lady from a dating website, called the lady and spoke to her.

The lady too spoke with him intimately and got his voice recorded on her phone. She then began to blackmail him by saying that she would make the voice recording viral on social media if he did not pay her money and got a total of Rs. 6.50 lakh in phases transferred to her Bank account.

Even after getting the money, the lady is said to have continued to blackmail him, following which the elderly man lodged a Police complaint.

In the second case, miscreants, who sent a message to the mobile phone of a 65-year-old man, asking him to update Know Your Customer (KYC) form, has cheated him of Rs. 89,715.

The senior citizen, who has been cheated, is S. Chandrashekar, a resident of Vijayanagar 1st Stage. The miscreants, in their message to Chandrashekar had sent a website link and asked him to click on the link and update the KYC. When Chandrashekar clicked on the link a One Time Password (OTP) was sent to his mobile phone number and when he entered the OTP, a sum of Rs. 89,715 was deducted from his Bank account.

In the third case, miscreants, who lured a 19-year-old student, by promising high returns if she invested her money through Blinkit App, have cheated her.

The student, who has been cheated, is V. Sonika, a resident of Janatanagar in city.

Believing them, Sonika invested Rs. 1,19,936 but did not receive any profit and she did not even get her invested money back.

