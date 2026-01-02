Underground gas pipeline works stalled in Chamaraja: MLA
News

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that underground LPG gas pipeline works have been stalled in his Constituency.

He was speaking at the Pratibha Puraskar and felicitation of Pourakarmikas programme organised by Vishwamanava Vokkaligara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha as part of Kuvempu Jayanti at Dr. Puttaraj Gavai Stadium in J.P. Nagar here recently.

Pointing out that the gas pipeline works contractor had to pay Rs. 1,450 crore at the rate of                     Rs. 2,950 per square metre to the MCC, Harishgowda said as the contractor continued the works without paying the money to the MCC, he had appealed the concerned Minister in the State Assembly to stall the works in Chamaraja Constituency until the contractor paid the amount. “Following my appeal, the gas pipeline works in Chamaraja Constituency have been stalled,” he maintained. However, the works are going on in  K.R. Constituency, he said and asked the Sangha President K.S. Krishna, who had earlier raised the issue of stalled pipeline works in J.P. Nagar, to get gas pipeline connection with the help of K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

Pratibha Puraskar was presented to meritorious students and senior members of the Sangha and several MCC Pourakarmikas were felicitated on the occasion.

