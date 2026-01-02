On the pretext of extending help: Couple cheats cybercrime victim of Rs. 25.83 lakh

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman, who was already duped by cybercriminals to the tune of lakhs of rupees, has again been cheated by a couple, who under the pretext of helping her recover the money instead cheated her of over Rs. 25 lakh.

A case has been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.

In her complaint, the woman has stated that about six months ago, she befriended another woman identified as Anusha and her husband Kishore on Facebook. Anusha, citing financial problems, had got Rs. 1.5 lakh transferred twice from the woman to Kishore’s PhonePe account.

Meanwhile, Anusha had advertised about getting jobs in private and Government sectors on her Facebook page. The woman then contacted Kishore on his mobile number which was displayed in the advertisement and told him that she was in need of a job. She also told him that she was cheated by cybercriminals earlier.

Kishore then told the woman that he would help her recover the money legally or illegally besides telling her that his father was working in the Police Department and he knew Police officers in the Cybercrime Police Station.

Kishore later told the woman that the money she had lost to cybercriminals had been frozen and she had to spend some money to release it. He later told the woman that payment has to be made to the hacker, file a case in the Court, has to keep security deposit in the Court, file ITR and also pay the Public Prosecutor and thus got a total of Rs. 21.13 lakh transferred from the woman in phases.

He again told her that she had to pay lawyer’s fee and again got Rs. 3.50 lakh transferred besides taking gold ornaments from the woman, all worth Rs. 25.83 lakh, thus cheating her.