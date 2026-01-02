Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Beneficiaries to get house allotment letters soon

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited (RGRHCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by the Karnataka Government to provide affordable housing for the State’s economically and socially weaker sections, is preparing to distribute allotment letters to beneficiaries who have paid their contribution towards construction cost, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme.

At present, more than 1,700 beneficiaries in Krishnaraja, Varuna and Chamundeshwari Assembly segments, have paid their share of contribution for allotment of houses under the scheme, following which the RGRHCL authorities have begun preparations for distribution of allotment letters to beneficiaries.

The RGRHCL is constructing a total of 3,886 group houses at two locations in city outskirts, which include 2,446 houses for eligible beneficiaries of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment and 1,440 houses for beneficiaries of Krishnaraja (KR) and Varuna Assembly Constituencies combined together. The 1,440 houses (500 for Varuna and 940 for KR) for Varuna and KR Assembly Constituencies is coming up in a 9-acre area at Srinivasa Layout in Lalithadripura at a cost of Rs. 205 crore, while 2,446 houses meant for beneficiaries of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment is coming up in a 34 acre area near KSOU’s extended campus at Mandakalli.

Out of the 3,886 houses, the construction of 1,920 houses is near complete, while construction of 1,100 houses is underway.

With the group houses are nearing completion, the authorities have handed over all the applications received from aspirants to Ashraya Samitis, headed by the respective Legislators.

The Legislators representing the three Constituencies (Krishnaraja, Varuna and Chamundeshwari) will select the beneficiaries based on seniority of waiting, following which the list of beneficiaries will be finalised and sent to the RGRHCL for sanction.

Later, the MLAs will distribute the house allotment letters to eligible beneficiaries.