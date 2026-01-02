Former Minister Ramdas releases Newspaper Distributors’ calendar

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Medical Education Minister S.A. Ramdas released the new year calendar (2026) brought out by Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association at a programme organised at Patrakarthara Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road in K.R. Mohalla here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas, who is also the Honorary President of Newspaper Distributors Association, while responding to MLC K. Shivakumar’s suggestion that he (Ramdas) should continue in active politics, said that he had ‘sat down for having meals’ ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, when he was unceremoniously asked to get up, which left him deeply disappointed. “This made me to quit active politics and continue with my social work. When I was first elected as the K.R. MLA in 1994, my parents had asked me not to malign my hand and blood and I have followed the advice of parents since then. As a former Minister and MLA, I am getting a pension of Rs.1.55 lakh, which I am using it for leading life and I am satisfied politics is enough and as such I will continue with my social work,” he maintained.

MLC Shivakumar and senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar were felicitated on the occasion.

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President K. Deepak, Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association President Suresh, office-bearers Lokesh, Sundar, Nageshmurthy and others were present.