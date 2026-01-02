Former Minister Ramdas releases Newspaper Distributors’ calendar
News

Former Minister Ramdas releases Newspaper Distributors’ calendar

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Medical Education Minister S.A. Ramdas released the new year calendar (2026) brought out by Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association at a programme organised at Patrakarthara Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road in K.R. Mohalla here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas, who is also the Honorary President of Newspaper Distributors Association, while responding to MLC K. Shivakumar’s suggestion that he (Ramdas) should continue in active politics, said that he had ‘sat down for having meals’ ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, when he was unceremoniously asked to get up, which left him deeply disappointed. “This made me to quit active politics and continue with my social work. When I was first elected as the K.R. MLA in 1994, my parents had asked me not to malign my hand and blood and I have followed the advice of parents since then. As a former Minister and MLA, I am getting a pension of Rs.1.55 lakh, which I am using it for leading life and I am satisfied politics is enough and as such I will continue with my social work,” he maintained.

MLC Shivakumar and senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar were felicitated on the occasion.

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President K. Deepak, Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association President Suresh, office-bearers Lokesh, Sundar, Nageshmurthy  and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching