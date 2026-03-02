MUDA 50:50 sites scam: DC responds to letter; assures review, action

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Chairman of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), has assured that necessary action will be taken regarding the alleged illegal allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme by the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In his reply to a letter written by State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, who had sought confiscation of all sites allegedly allotted illegally, the DC said the contents of the letter would be thoroughly examined and appropriate action would be initiated as per rules.

He added that the petitioner would be informed about the action taken and that the MDA Commissioner has also been directed to update him in this regard.

Meanwhile, Raghu Kautilya said, this was the first time they had received an assurance of action on the issue of illegal site allotments. Alleging that the MDA had remained silent ever since the scam surfaced two years ago, he said that the authorities have now responded following his representation.

“The authorities must treat the matter seriously,” he said, adding that he would be compelled to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Court if no action is taken as assured by the Deputy Commissioner.