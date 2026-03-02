Union Minister HDK chairs Tobacco Board meeting

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With Karnataka Tobacco growers demanding a fair price equivalent to that of growers in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) chaired a Tobacco Board meeting with public representatives and trade representatives to deliberate on issues related to the ongoing Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) Tobacco auctions (2025-26) in Karnataka at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) auditorium in city this morning.

Addressing the meeting, Kumaraswamy said that cigarette manufacturers were complaining about high taxes on tobacco products, which has ultimately hit the tobacco industry, with significant drop in sales of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Stating that tobacco companies should protect the interests of growers under any circumstances, he said the growers of Karnataka should get a fair price for their produce at the ongoing auctions.

After receiving inputs from tobacco growers, buyers and cigarette manufacturers, the Union Minister asked the Tobacco Board officials to hold a meeting with cigarette manufacturers in a couple of days for fixing a fair and final procurement price for tobacco at auction yards.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yeshwanth Kumar Chidipothu, Executive Director B. Vishwasree, Director B.C. Srinivas, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hassan MP Shreyas M. Patel, Arakalgud MLA A. Manju, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda & ITC representative Ravi Shetty were present.