Houses allotted through lottery at Ekalavyanagar

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda distributed 22 houses constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission – Basic Services to the Urban Poor (JnNURM-BSUP) scheme to beneficiaries at Ekalavyanagar through a draw of lots.

The programme was held at the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Office in Medar Block near Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Harishgowda said the houses were built in a G+3 model under the JnNURM-BSUP scheme at Ekalavyanagar. He stated that 22 beneficiaries were selected as per norms and allotted houses through a lottery system. Officials have been directed to allot the remaining houses in the coming days, he added.

“The beneficiaries must pay the stipulated amount and obtain all relevant house documents. They must reside in the allotted houses. Renting or leasing them out to others is not permitted,” he said.

Devaraja Block Congress President D. Nagabushan, Indira Gandhi Block Congress President Ravi Manchegowdanakoppal, Slum Board Executive Engineer Mohammad Zafrulla, Assistant Executive Engineer G.S. Ramachandra, Assistant Engineer J. Jhansi Roy and others were present.