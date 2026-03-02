Houses allotted through lottery at Ekalavyanagar
News

Houses allotted through lottery at Ekalavyanagar

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda distributed 22 houses constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission – Basic Services to the Urban Poor (JnNURM-BSUP) scheme to beneficiaries at Ekalavyanagar through a draw of lots.

The programme was held at the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Office in Medar Block near Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Harishgowda said the houses were built in a G+3 model under the JnNURM-BSUP scheme at Ekalavyanagar. He stated that 22 beneficiaries were selected as per norms and allotted houses through a lottery system. Officials have been directed to allot the remaining houses in the coming days, he added.

“The beneficiaries must pay the stipulated amount and obtain all relevant house documents. They must reside in the allotted houses. Renting or leasing them out to others is not permitted,” he said.

Devaraja Block Congress President D. Nagabushan, Indira Gandhi Block Congress President Ravi Manchegowdanakoppal, Slum Board Executive Engineer Mohammad Zafrulla, Assistant Executive Engineer G.S. Ramachandra, Assistant Engineer J. Jhansi Roy and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching