Haphazard parking by students irks residents

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Haphazard parking of bikes, scooters and cars by students, that too right in front of a ‘No Parking’ board, is causing severe inconvenience to the public on Kannada Sahitya Parishat Road in Vijayanagar 1st stage.

Residents and regular commuters say smooth traffic movement is being disrupted due to indiscriminate parking by students of the nearby engineering college. While two-wheelers are parked along one side of the road, cars line up on the other, leading to traffic chaos throughout the day, they alleged.

Residents pointed out that despite the college management providing ample parking space within the campus, students continue to park their vehicles along the roadside. They criticised the management for remaining silent on the issue instead of directing students to use the designated parking area inside the premises.

‘No Parking’ board ignored

To prevent traffic congestion and accidents, a ‘No Parking’ board has been installed along the stretch. However, students continue to park their vehicles right in front of the signboard before heading to classes, resulting in daily traffic snarls, locals complained.

Expressing their displeasure with the Traffic Police, residents said that while fines are promptly imposed on vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ zones in the heart of the city, no action has been taken here despite frequent violations.

The public has urged the Traffic Police to first create awareness among students about the problems caused by roadside parking and initiate legal action against the violators.