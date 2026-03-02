MGP urges Lake Development Authority for conservation of Mysuru city lakes
MGP urges Lake Development Authority for conservation of Mysuru city lakes

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking forward its campaign for conservation and development of lakes, a delegation of  Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) met Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Executive Officer (EO) Dayanand here recently and presented a memorandum seeking conservation of city lakes and to prepare a report on pollution of Kukkarahalli Lake water in the last four months.

The memorandum sought calling of a meeting of the Registrar of University of Mysore, the Kukkarahalli Lake custodian, MCC Commissioner, DC and other concerned officials to discuss issues like lake silt removal, clear marking of the lake’s buffer zone, prevention of encroachment of lake bank and further measures for lake development.

The memorandum also urged the Authority EO to take up conservation and development of all lakes coming under the Authority as per NGT norms and Supreme Court guidelines.

Upon receiving the memorandum, Dayanand said that a meeting will be convened shortly and appropriate measures will be taken for development of lakes. Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy, other office-bearers Ravikumar, Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere (Retd.) and others were present.

