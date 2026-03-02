MLA inspects school where ceiling plaster fell down

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa yesterday visited Kanakagiri Government school in the city, where a part of the ceiling of a class room fell down injuring a lady teacher recently.

Visiting the school along with BEO Krishna, Srivatsa said that the repair is estimated to cost Rs.5 to 7 lakh and he would make efforts for getting a grant under the Legislators local area development fund.

“During my inspection, I found that a part of the ceiling plaster had fallen. However, as there are many other classrooms, the class room where the ceiling plaster came apart, would be completely evacuated for getting repairs done. This room, after repairs, can be converted into a dining Hall or an auditorium”, he said.

The BEO has been instructed to convene a School Development Council (SDC) meeting soon to discuss the matter, the MLA added.

BJP leaders Vaneesh, Chetan, Pradeep Kumar and others accompanied the MLA.