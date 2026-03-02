MLA inspects school where ceiling plaster fell down
News

MLA inspects school where ceiling plaster fell down

March 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa yesterday visited Kanakagiri Government school in the city, where a part of the ceiling of a class room fell down injuring a lady teacher recently.

Visiting the school along with BEO Krishna, Srivatsa said that the repair is estimated to cost Rs.5 to 7 lakh and he would make efforts for getting a grant  under the Legislators local area development fund.

“During my inspection, I found that a part of the ceiling plaster  had fallen. However, as there are many other classrooms, the class room where the ceiling plaster came apart, would be completely evacuated for getting repairs done. This room, after repairs, can be converted into a dining Hall or an auditorium”, he said.

The BEO has been instructed to convene a School Development Council (SDC) meeting soon to discuss the matter, the MLA added.

BJP leaders Vaneesh, Chetan, Pradeep Kumar and others accompanied the MLA.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching