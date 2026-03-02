Lunar eclipse tomorrow: Major temples to close in Mysuru

March 2, 2026

No restrictions at Nanjangud Temple; entry restricted to Chamundi Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: A majority of the temples across Mysuru district will remain closed tomorrow in view of a lunar eclipse. According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 3.30 pm and the total phase will occur between 4.34 pm and 5.33 pm and the eclipse will conclude at 6.40 pm.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Hill

Entry to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill will be restricted between 3 pm and 8.30 pm. The temple will remain closed from 2 pm to 3.30 pm as usual. However, instead of reopening at 3.30 pm, it will open only at 8.30 pm in view of the eclipse.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit said the temple would be reopened to devotees from 8.30 pm to 9 pm after purification rituals are completed. Priests will perform special pujas during the eclipse, followed by cleansing rituals before reopening the shrine.

The next day, Darshan will be allowed as per the regular schedule of 7.30 am to 2 pm, 3.30 pm to 6 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm. Similar rituals will be observed at other temples atop Chamundi Hill, including the Sri Mahabaleshwara Temple.

No restrictions at Srikanteshwara Temple

In contrast, there will be no restriction on devotees visiting the Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud. Temple authorities have decided not to close the shrine during the eclipse.

Executive Officer C.G. Krishna told SOM that the temple does not follow the practice of restricting entry during eclipses. “Special puja and abhisheka will be performed at the time of the eclipse and devotees can have darshan as usual,” he said.

A light meal will be served between 12 noon and 1 pm. However, in keeping with the belief of not consuming food during an eclipse, afternoon and evening prasadam will not be distributed.

Other temples

The Sri Yoganarasimaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar in Mysuru City will remain closed from 11 am to 7.30 pm tomorrow and will reopen after abhisheka. The Chandramouleshwara Temple at Vontikoppal will be shut between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm, following which purification rituals, homa and abhisheka will be performed.

The Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple at V.V. Mohalla will close at 11 am and reopen at 8 pm. The Suryanarayana Swamy Temple at Gayathripuram will remain closed for the entire day.

Meanwhile, the Amrutheshwara Temple at Devaraja Mohalla will function as usual. Chief Priest M. Kumar said there was no need to close the temple as the eclipse would occur during the day and would be visible only for about 20 minutes. He added that temples strictly following agama rituals need not necessarily shut if the eclipse does not warrant it under their customs.

Eclipse to be visible for 25 minutes

Tomorrow’s total lunar eclipse will be visible in India for about 25 minutes between 6.22 pm and 6.47 pm and no special equipment is required to witness the celestial event, according to Mysuru Science Foundation Secretary G.B. Santhosh Kumar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said this year’s eclipse is a total lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow completely over the Moon and giving it a reddish appearance.

“The eclipse will occur between 3.20 pm and 6.47 pm. However, the middle stage will not be visible in India as the moonrise tomorrow is at 6.20 pm. The eclipse will be visible here only from 6.22 pm to 6.47 pm,” he explained.

He dismissed the belief that a ‘blood moon’ is inauspicious, calling it a natural phenomenon caused by the Earth’s shadow and the scattering of sunlight that makes the Moon appear red.

Kumar added that during the brief window when the eclipse is visible in India, the Moon may not appear fully red. The event can be safely viewed with the naked eye without any protective gear.