First Akka Cafe opens in city

March 2, 2026

On the lines of Indira Canteen, State Government launches all-women-run cafe near ZP Office, Chamarajapuram

Mysore/Mysuru: Akka Cafe, an ambitious initiative announced in the State Government’s 2025-26 Budget, was inaugurated in Mysuru city this morning. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched the first outlet set up in the premises of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office on Krishnaraja Boulevard in Chamarajapuram.

MLA Tanveer Sait, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials were present.

A second Akka Cafe is coming up behind the Taluk Office in Nazarbad, while a third outlet will be opened in Hunsur taluk.

The project is being implemented by the State Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department in association with the National Livelihood Mission. The initiative has already evoked an encouraging response in other parts of the State.

Depending on public response and demand, more outlets are likely to be opened in the coming days. The menu is tailored to local preferences without compromising on quality and taste. The breakfast menu will include idli, vada, khara bath, kesari bath and pongal, while lunch will feature mini meals served either with chapathi or ragi ball.

Meanwhile, proposals have been cleared to establish a premium-category restaurant at Halagere village under Beejaganahalli Gram Panchayat on the Mysuru-Madikeri National Highway, near the KSRTC Bus Stand at Kampalapura and a Mini Akka Cafe (Classic) near Sri Shanthaveeramma Temple in Bettadapura.

Plans are also underway to set up premium Akka Cafe restaurants in T. Narasipur, Bannur, H.D. Kote and Nanjangud towns in the district.

The interiors of the Akka Cafe that was inaugurated near ZP Office in city this morning.

Places with maximum footfall

The cafes are being located at busy public places that witness significant footfall, particularly from workers and commuters. The primary objective of the project is to empower women by providing them with livelihood opportunities, while also offering hygienic and affordable food to the public.

The project will be implemented through a joint agreement between the authority providing the site and a selected women’s Self Help Group (SHG), which will operate the cafe. The Government will provide basic infrastructure support. A financial grant of Rs. 15 lakh will be extended for each Akka Cafe Premium Restaurant, while Rs. 7 lakh will be provided for each Mini Akka Cafe (Classic).

Interior works

The grant will cover expenses related to interiors, flooring, walls and ceiling work, storage cabinets, drinking water facilities, CCTV cameras, billing machines, furniture and branding. The SHG will be responsible for purchasing utensils, ovens, LPG cylinders, stoves, mixer-grinders and refrigerators.

Only SHGs registered under the Rural Livelihood Mission or Urban Livelihood Mission are eligible to run the cafes. Preference will be given to groups with prior cooking experience and investment capacity.

The SHG must not have any loan arrears and should consist of at least five to ten members. Women working at the cafes, including those involved in cooking, serving and cleaning, must wear uniforms bearing the respective SHG’s label.

Chefs at Akka Cafe displaying breakfast items to District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa this morning as MLA Tanveer Sait, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials look on.

Akka Cafe will open its doors at three locations within the next 15 days. One of the outlets has been set up on the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) premises, at a spot that was earlier used for vehicle parking. A separate area has now been earmarked for parking.

There is a clear distinction between Akka Cafe and Indira Canteen. Gradually, more such cafes will be established at busy locations where the public and workers gather in large numbers.

—S. Ukesh Kumar ZP Chief Executive Officer