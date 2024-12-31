No entry to Chamundi Hill after 7 pm; visitors must leave by 9 pm
No entry to Chamundi Hill after 7 pm; visitors must leave by 9 pm

December 31, 2024

Restrictions will be in force till 6 am tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of heightened security measures for New Year’s Eve, Mysuru City Police have announced restrictions on access to Chamundi Hill to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

The following measures will be in effect on Dec. 31, 2024:

• Uttanahalli Cross Gate, Daivivana Gate, Chamundi Foothill Gate and Lalitha Mahal Gate: Entry will be restricted after 7 pm.

• Thavarekatte Gate: Entry will be restricted after 8 pm.

• Carrying food and liquor: Visitors are strictly prohibited from bringing food and liquor bottles to Chamundi Hill.

• All visitors are advised to vacate Chamundi Hill by 9 pm. The restrictions do not apply                                             to residents in and around Chamundi Hill or those living atop the Hill.

• Individuals leaving Chamundi Hill after 9 pm must use the Thavarekatte Gate.

