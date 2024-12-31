New Year bash must end at 1 am: City Top Cop

December 31, 2024

Mysuru: With 2024 drawing to a close, Mysuru gears up to welcome 2025 with heightened security and strict measures to ensure public safety during New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight. The Police have clarified that all celebrations must end at 1 am.

The Mysuru City Police, under the leadership of Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, have implemented comprehensive arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents, focusing on the safety of women, children and the general public.

The Department, responsible for maintaining law and order and peace, has deployed a robust force comprising 4 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 12 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 32 Police Inspectors (PIs), 53 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), 112 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 895 Head Constables (HCs) and Police Constables (PCs) with 79 Women Police personnel.

Supporting the local Police are 8 City Armed Reserve (CAR) units, 4 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units, 2 Commando teams and 1 Dog Squad. Enhanced surveillance includes additional CCTV cameras in key locations across the city, ensuring constant monitoring.

Women’s safety

Special attention has been given to women’s safety, with the Pink Garuda (Chamundi Force) actively patrolling areas frequented during celebrations. The Chamundi Force, consisting of female officers and staff, will also be on duty to address any incidents promptly.

The City Police Commissioner has issued clear guidelines to deter indecent behaviour under the guise of celebrating the New Year. Violators will face strict legal action. The Police have established special task forces at the Station-level to monitor and curb such activities.

Quick response teams have been deployed to address issues such as wheeling, drag racing and excessive noise. Check-posts will monitor reckless driving and miscreants, while Highway Patrol vehicles and 112 Emergency Response teams will remain active throughout the city.

Guidelines: All establishments hosting New Year events, including hotels, clubs and malls, must secure prior permission from the City Police Commissioner’s office. Celebrations must conclude by 1 am.

Noise levels: Sound systems must comply with specified decibel levels, ensuring celebrations do not disrupt public peace.

Prohibited activities: Indecent or semi-nude performances, gambling, consumption of intoxicants and creating a nuisance by forcing greetings on strangers are strictly forbidden.

Social media misuse: Posting misleading information about New Year celebrations on social media will attract legal action.

Digital scams: The public is advised to avoid unfamiliar links on social media to prevent falling prey to digital scams disguised as gift exchanges.

Public awareness: Police have urged citizens to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in homes, shops and public spaces are functioning properly to aid in identifying any incidents.

Celebrations should be limited to local areas and adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

Dog Squad and sabotage prevention teams will be deployed to conduct checks and deter destructive acts. This measure is intended to maintain peaceful atmosphere during celebrations.