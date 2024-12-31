No partying at Balamuri

December 31, 2024

Srirangapatna: To prevent loss of lives due to drowning in River Cauvery at Balamuri, Yedamuri and Bam Bam Ashram, Tahsildar Parashuram Sathigeri has issued ban orders (restriction on public entry) for 24 hours at these spots from 6 am today (Dec. 31) to 8 pm on Jan. 1, 2025.

Balamuri and Yedamuri are popular picnic spots in Srirangapatna taluk attracting a large number of people, especially youths, for New Year revelry along with areas near Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Karighatta, Snana Ghatta, Ganjam and Sri Nimishamba Temple.

To prevent people from venturing into water and forest at Muthathi in Halagur hobli, Malavalli taluk, prohibitory orders have been issued. Likewise, the local administrations have restricted public entry to Kere Thonnur and Kunti Betta.

Every year, many people come from Bengaluru and other areas to Balamuri, Yedamuri, banks of Cauvery, Shimsha and Hemavati to welcome New Year.