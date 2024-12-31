Leopard spotted at Infosys campus

December 31, 2024

Mysuru: A huge leopard sighting inside the Infosys campus early this morning led to the management instructing employees to work from home, while Forest Department officials launched a combing operation to capture the wild animal.

The leopard was first spotted around 4.30 am by security guards during their routine patrol inside the campus. The animal suddenly appeared in front of their security vehicle before vanishing into the darkness.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the guards confirmed the leopard’s presence near the HQF Line area within the campus. The incident was immediately reported to Infosys management and the Forest Department.

In response to the sighting, Infosys management issued an internal communication to employees, stating, “Dear Infoscion, we have information of a wild animal being sighted on the campus. The campus will remain closed for the day. Request to work from home today.”

Combing operation

The Leopard Task Force (LTF), led by Deputy Conservator of Forests – Wildlife, Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, swiftly arrived at the campus. To ensure safety, they restricted entry to employees and security staff while launching a combing operation to locate and capture the leopard.

As of 1 pm, the combing operation was on with forest officials using all available resources to secure the area and prevent any potential danger. Employees and public have been urged to remain cautious until the leopard is safely captured.