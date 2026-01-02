MDA initiates 2,000-acre Bommenahalli Township
News, Top Stories

MDA initiates 2,000-acre Bommenahalli Township

January 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has initiated process for a major township housing project near Bommenahalli, Yelwal Hobli of Mysuru taluk, covering nearly 2,000 acres.

In an official notification issued on Dec. 30, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshit stated that project will be implemented under Sections 40 and 41 of the MDA  Act, 2024, in accordance with Karnataka Urban Development Authority rules and the Government notification dated Feb. 11, 2015.

The scheme will follow a 50:50 farmer participation model, under which landowners who part with their land will receive 50 percent of developed plots without any financial investment. The township will be developed with wide asphalted roads, drainage, electricity connections, underground sewerage, water supply, streetlights, community halls, bus stands, shopping malls, parks and civic amenities.  Of the developed sites, half will be handed back to original landowners.

The Commissioner has appealed to landowners in Nagavala, Bommenahalli, Kamaravalli and Doddamaragowdanahalli villages to provide consent for project.

For further details, landowners may contact Special Land Acquisition Officers at Room No. 16A of second floor, MDA building.

