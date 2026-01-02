NHAI extends length of Nanjangud Road flyover

January 2, 2026

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer’s initiative comes to fruition; Another flyover approved at Yelethota-JSS College junction

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major initiative to address traffic bottlenecks on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway (NH-766), especially at Bandipalya Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction in city, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the extension of ongoing flyover works beyond the ORR junction connecting towards Nanjangud Road.

The flyover from Bandipalya ORR junction extending beyond ORR connecting Nanjangud Road will be of 550 metres length and 240 metres width (span 9×25 metre + 1×15 metres), the works of which is yet to start. It will be taken up under the second phase of ongoing project, with the total cost estimated at Rs. 57.3 crore, it is said.

Including the ongoing flyover works connecting ORR junction from near the second gate of Bandipalya APMC, the total distance of flyover will be of 1.5 kms.

Original plan

Originally, the plan was to build the flyover with two underpasses at APMC gates — main gate and second gate — covering 950 metres, at the cost of Rs. 37.3 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been approved 10 years ago.

Accordingly, one underpass has been built with 1 span in front of APMC main gate of 12×20 metres width and another near second gate, with two span and 1.20 metres width. The NHAI had awarded the tender through an agency and works are nearing completion.

MP inspects

After Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inspected the project proposal, it was not found viable and inspected the spot along with NHAI authorities. The plan was revised, stretching towards Nanjangud Road, spanning 550 metres, which has been approved. The works will be launched in the second phase of project.

Another flyover

Another project related to the construction of flyover at Yelethota Road and JSS College junction has also been approved by NHAI.