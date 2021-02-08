Shramajeevi, Buddhijeevi and Andolanjeevi: PM

February 8, 2021

‘Country needs to be saved from new form of FDI — Foreign Destructive Ideology’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning made a fervent appeal to protesters to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned Opposition parties for their sudden “U-turn” on the agriculture reforms.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha (RS), the Prime Minister also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new “breed” of agitators has emerged in the country who cannot live without agitation and the country should be beware of them.

“We all know about ‘Shramajeevi’ and ‘Buddhijeevi’. But now a new entity has come up in the country — ‘Andolanjeevi’. They can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students or labourers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without ‘andolan’ as they are parasites, feasting on every agitation. We have to identify them and protect the nation from them,” he said.

New form of FDI: The nation is making progress and we are talking about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) but I see that a new FDI has come to fore. We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’ — we have to protect ourselves from it.

Modi also stressed that India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs and the language used by some for them will not benefit the country. “India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs. This is a community that has done so much for the nation. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious,” he said.

Minimum Support Price (MSP)-based agricultural procurement will continue and so will Public Distribution System (PDS).

Give agriculture reforms a chance, open to changes. Despite record production, there are problems in agriculture sector, solutions have to be found together,” he said while quoting his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh on the need to remove hurdles in farmers selling produce freely.

Congress U-Turn: On the farm sector and the ongoing protest, Modi said, “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised”. He said Congress should take pride that Modi had to do what the former PM wanted.

“Manmohanji is here, I’d read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return,” he added.

Modi said since 2014 his Government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. He mentioned that the former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar of Congress party had favoured these reforms.

“Our democracy is not a western institution. It’s a human institution. India’s history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it’s essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India’s nationalism,” he said.

Thanking the House for healthy debates, PM Modi said, “I don’t mind what all was said to me but I am happy that at least I came to some use; you are relieved now unburdening all pent-up anger on me. Modi hai toh mauka lijiye,” he said concluding his speech.

Modi appreciates H.D. Deve Gowda’s speech in Rajya Sabha

A major part of the discussion in the Rajya Sabha today was about farmers’ agitation. PM Modi also praised former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s speech.

Speaking on farmers agitation, Modi said, “Everyone in Parliament talked about farmers’ protest but didn’t speak on the reason

behind the protest. There are challenges. But we have to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the medium of solution. I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri H.D. Deve Gowda ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the House. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector.”