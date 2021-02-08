Midnight double murder rocks city

February 8, 2021

Two youths hacked to death on main road over property dispute, one injured

Mysore/Mysuru: An age-old property dispute resulted in the murder of two youths who were in their twenties in city last midnight. They were hacked to death on the main road and the murder scene was so gory that blood was splattered all over the road and even the Police teams were horrified to see the brutality.

The incident occurred at around half-an-hour past midnight and the victims have been identified as 25-year-old Kishan alias Garuda and 27-year-old Kiran alias Sanna, residents of Gowrishankaranagar on Nanjangud Road. One more person was injured on his right hand in the attack and he has been identified as Madhusudan alias Kulla, a resident of Gundurao Nagar. He has been admitted to K.R. Hospital.

Though the Police are tight-lipped about the identities of the accused, sources said that they have been identified and a dragnet has been spread to nab them. Since the incident occurred at midnight, the accused — four to five in number — would not have gone beyond the city, Police sources said.

The incident occurred on Yelethota Road opposite to a petrol bunk near JSS College. Kiran, Kishan, Madhusudan and Yashas alias Buyya were coming in an auto towards Ramanuja Road when the accused in two bikes waylaid the auto and attacked Kiran and Kishan who were their main targets.

They forced Kiran and Kishan out of the auto and hacked them with billhooks and ‘long’ (machetes). While Yashas escaped unhurt, Kiran and Kishan died on the spot with stab and hack wounds all over their bodies. The accused also attacked Madhusudan who was injured on his right hand while avoiding a swipe with a machete. He screamed for help and the accused fled on their bikes before attracting a crowd.

Drunken stupor

According to Police, the accused and the victims had a long-standing property dispute and yesterday afternoon, all of them met at a place to sort out the issue. The meeting failed to reach any conclusion and the warring parties left in anger.

Last night, the accused again met near Nagi Canteen near JSS Hospital and consumed alcohol. They called Kishan, Kiran, Madhusudan and Yashas to the party and all of them consumed alcohol to their fill. Police said that during the party, Kiran asked for a cigarette and this infuriated the accused who were waiting for a chance to strike.

After sometime, Kishan, Kiran, Madhusudan and Yashas left the Nagi Canteen in an auto. Police said that the accused followed them on bikes and waylaid the auto before attacking them.

Police said that though initial investigation points at property dispute, they are probing if there are any other reasons for the attack.

Crowd at mortuary

Hearing about the murder, a huge crowd had come to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) where the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

Relatives of the victims were wailing in a loud voice demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Mandi Police and KR Police provided security near the mortuary and at Gowrishankaranagar to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda (Law and Order) and Geetha Prasanna (Crime and Traffic) and Krishnaraja ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi visited the spot. Forensic team, fingerprint experts and dog squad were pressed into service. Police are checking CCTV footages of the area where the incident took place for any available clues. A case has been registered at KR Police Station.