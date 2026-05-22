Govt. approves formation of Mysuru Tree Committee

May 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Efforts by environmentalists to protect Mysuru’s green cover have received a major boost with the State Government approving the formation of a Tree Committee under the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF – Territorial) K. Paramesh informed a delegation of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) yesterday that the committee has been sanctioned and will soon begin functioning under specific guidelines aimed at regulating tree felling and protecting the city’s green zones.

During the meeting, the DCF handed over a copy of the Government order to MGP Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy. The DCF explained that the committee would monitor and regulate the cutting of trees and help prevent indiscriminate felling.

The approval comes in response to a long-pending demand raised by MGP and environmental activists seeking stricter measures to preserve Mysuru’s ecological balance.

Citizens and activists congratulated DCF Paramesh for taking up the matter with the Government and facilitating the formation of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen (Retd.) Sudhir Vombathkere, Bhanu Mohan, Sanjay Dattatri, Shankar Bhat, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Suman Shenoy, Mohan and others.

It may be mentioned here that MGP President Roy Joseph and Working President S.K. Dinesh had submitted a memorandum on Feb. 29, urging the Government to constitute a Tree Committee to curb rampant tree felling in Mysuru.

DCF Paramesh had assured them that the matter would be taken up with the Government. The approval is a significant step towards strengthening environmental protection measures and safeguarding Mysuru’s rapidly shrinking green cover.