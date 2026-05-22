MyRealty property expo begins

May 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 4-day ‘MyRealty-2026’ property expo organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Mysuru, in aid of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Foundation, began at Scouts and Guides Grounds here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the expo, K. Sriram, GCMC (General Council / Managing Committee) Member of BAI Mysuru said the coming months pose a real challenge on the economic and growth front as the ongoing West Asia conflict has hurt economies across the globe.

Expressing concern that the global economy is witnessing a recession and there are chances that the economy may reach a more serious situation that was seen in 2008-09, Sriram said that the economic recession is a global problem and not that of India alone.

Advising industrialists to be patient for a few more months, he opined that the country’s economy is however safe because of the measures taken and reforms implemented by the Union Government.

Asserting that despite the West Asia conflict India will not face a big economic impact, he reiterated that entrepreneurs and investors should not take decisions in a hurry or haste.

MyRealty-2026 Chairman Ashwin R. Pallegar, Hon. Secretary K.S. Prakash, BAI Mysuru Centre Chairman K.R. Prabhakar Rao, Hon. Secretary M.D. Praveen Pal, CREDAI Mysuru Chapter President Harish Shenoy, Hon. Secretary Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, members of Spoorthi – Ladies Wing of BAI, Mysuru and others were present.

The expo, which concludes on May 25, will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8.30 pm.

This is the 19th edition of MyRealty property expo, featuring over 50 stalls including 7 Platinum stalls, 6 Gold stalls, 6 Silver stalls and 31 Regular stalls.

The event showcases recent trends, innovations and opportunities in the real estate sector.