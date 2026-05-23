Intensified area domination drive: Commando Force, Panther Units tighten night vigil

May 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to curb rising nuisance and criminal activity in residential areas, the Mysuru City Police have intensified their area domination exercises across the city, particularly during night hours. They are using sleuths from the Chamundi Commando Force and Panther Units to instil fear among lawbreakers.

Area domination is a coordinated policing exercise in which a large number of personnel patrol sensitive and vulnerable pockets to deter criminal activity, reassure the public and maintain law and order.

Police sources said, night patrols conducted over the past few weeks have helped restore order in many parts of the city, with officers ensuring that shops close between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. However, miscreants have reportedly shifted their activities deeper into residential localities after increased Police visibility on main roads.

According to officials, some groups have begun gathering at isolated spots such as parks and cemeteries, allegedly turning them into makeshift party locations and causing inconvenience to nearby residents.

The increase in complaints received through the emergency helpline 112 prompted the Police to strengthen the drive further.

Special team

Acting on public feedback, the Department has now formed a special team of 13 Commando Force personnel who will work alongside Beat Constables and local Station staff to conduct surprise checks in sensitive areas identified by residents.

Police have also launched an extensive area domination operation focusing on isolated stretches, parks, bars, wine shops, tea stalls, hotels and roadside food stalls, particularly during late-night hours.

On Thursday evening, Mysuru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada chaired a meeting at the Police Commissioner’s office with officers from the Chamundi Commando Force and Panther Units to review the operation and issue fresh guidelines for more effective enforcement.

“After the Police patrols proved successful, miscreants shifted deeper into the neighbourhoods, turning parks and cemeteries into makeshift party spots. The operation is progressing well. Based on complaints from certain areas, we are deploying Commandos to intensify the drive,” Dr. Harsha Priyamvada told Star of Mysore.

To strengthen monitoring, separate teams have been formed under all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), led by Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, with each team assigned specific zones for intensive surveillance and patrolling.