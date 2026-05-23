RTI activist arrested for murder bid: FIR reveals cheating in the name of site deal

May 23, 2026

Contention over brokering the purchase of 8,712 square feet site at J.P. Nagar; erstwhile MUDA staff had introduced complainant to the accused

Mysore/Mysuru: The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Kuvempunagar Police against Right To Information (RTI) activist N. Gangaraju, in an attempt to murder case, provides a detailed account of how he took the complainant in the case, for a ride.

M.N. Dhananjaya, the complainant, who claims to be a labourer in the FIR No. 0043/2026, filed by the Police, has stated that he was introduced to Gangaraju by Nandish, an employee of erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the year 2024. Nandish had reportedly told Dhananjaya about a site available for sale at J.P. Nagar, before introducing Gangaraju to him to proceed further with the matter.

Dhananjaya had later visited the site measuring 8,712 square feet, along with its owner Bannanthe Gowda and Gangaraju. He finalised the purchase of site at the rate of Rs. 3,800 per square feet with Gangaraju, who had in his possession the documents of the site while Bannanthe Gowda had assured to sign the required documents at the time of purchase.

In June 2024, Bannanthe Gowda gave Gangaraju Rs. 20 lakh as advance in cash, in the presence of Nandish. Following which, Gangaraju had promised to facilitate the registration of the site, after obtaining the Title Deed from its owner Bannanthe Gowda. However, when he contacted Gangaraju over the same matter, there was no progress related to the site. When insisted for the return of advance amount, Gangaraju, though agreed, allegedly failed to keep his word, while the rest is known.

The issue came to light after Gangaraju was caught on video driving the car with Dhananjaya clinging to the bonnet of his four-wheeler, from Sub-Registrar (South) Office in Ramakrishnanagar to Kuvempunagar Police Station on May 20, that has gone viral on social networking sites.