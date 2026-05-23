Second drowning victim’s body retrieved at Balamuri

May 23, 2026

Mandya SP denies Police laxity in ban order enforcement

Srirangapatna: The body of Ravichandra (21), who had drowned in the River Cauvery at Balamuri on Thursday evening, was fished out yesterday.

Ravichandra, along with his colleague Mohan Kumar, had gone for a swim in the river when the two were swept away by the strong current and drowned.

While the body of Mohan Kumar was retrieved shortly after the incident by Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of expert divers, Ravichandra’s body was found yesterday near a temple at Balamuri, about one kilometre from ShambukatteMoole, the spot where the duo had reportedly entered the river.

The deceased were employed at Kaynes Technology in Belagola, Mysuru. After work, the duo, along with another colleague, Vikas, had visited the river.

While Vikas, who did not know how to swim, remained seated on the riverbank, Ravichandra and Mohan Kumar reportedly jumped into the water and were swept away by the strong currents.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at the mortuary of Krishna Rajendra Hospital before the bodies were handed over to the family members. KRS Police have registered a case.

Tourist spots shut

Meanwhile, following public backlash over the alleged lack of adequate safety measures, tourist access to both Balamuri and Yedamuri was completely restricted yesterday.

Shops in the vicinity were also instructed to shut down and entry into the river was barred.

SP clarifies

Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani denied any laxity on the part of the Police in enforcing the prohibitory orders.

“The deceased had entered the river nearly 2 km away from Balamuri. No tourists were allowed inside Balamuri and Yedamuri as prohibitory orders are already in force,” the SP said.