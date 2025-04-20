CET ‘Janivara’ row: Brahmana Yuva Vedike stages protest in city

April 20, 2025

Mysuru: Members of Brahmana Yuva Vedike staged a dharna at Agrahara Circle in city yesterday in protest against Brahmin students being forced to remove ‘janivara’ (sacred thread) before entering CET examination hall in Bidar and Shivamogga recently.

The protesters, who arrived at the Circle, shouted slogans condemning the incident and later held a protest march till the KR Police Station on Vani Vilas Road where a formal complaint was lodged seeking action against those responsible for the incident which had hurt the religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

Addressing the protesters, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that ‘janivara’ was the identity for the Brahmin community which is put on boys belonging to the community after attaining 8 years of age by organising ‘Brahmopadesha’ in the presence of family heads.

Stating that every religion in the country had the freedom to practice its customs, Srivatsa expressed his anguish over the students being forced to remove ‘janivara’ before appearing for CET exam.

“Today, the Brahmin community is living in a fearful atmosphere. The State Government must take measures to protect the community. The officials responsible for the incident must be arrested and immediately suspended,” he demanded.

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha District Representatives D.T. Prakash and Dr. K.V. Lakshmidevi, Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Melukote Vangipur Mutt, social worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Hoysala Karnataka Sangha President K.R. Satyanarayana, H.G. Giridhar, former Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and M.D. Parthasarathy, Archaka Sangha President Krishnamurthy, District Brahmana Yuva Vedike President H.N. Sridhar Murthy, General Secretary Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastry, Ravi Shastry and others took part in the dharna.