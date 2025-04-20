KR Sub-Division interaction: Residents urge Cops to enhance night patrolling
News

KR Sub-Division interaction: Residents urge Cops to enhance night patrolling

April 20, 2025

Mysuru:  The Police-Public interaction meeting organised by Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division was held at Rajendra Kalamandira, Ramanuja road in the city recently.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar presided over the meeting, that was attended by the Police Officers from all the Stations coming under KR Sub-Division and the prominent residents of the localities.

The residents complained about the unabated online gambling and wheelie act in roads, involving the youths. Even during heavy rainfall, the vehicles move with headlights on, severely inconveniencing the oncoming vehicle riders, disrupting traffic. Some bars remain open till midnight hours.

In their appeal to the Police, the residents urged for enhanced night patrolling to prevent theft and troublesome miscreants. Instead of forcing erring two-wheeler riders to cough up fine on the spot for traffic related violations, it would be better to serve notice on them, after noting down their vehicle number. In case of any emergency, the riders if stopped in the middle of the road, feel embarrassed if they are unable to pay the fine amount for not carrying the wallet.

City Police Chief Seema Latkar advised the public to record the photo of youths doing wheelie stunts & send them to nearby Policemen to initiate further action.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, ACPs, Police Inspectors and others were present.

