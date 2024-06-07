Residents, hoteliers feel the pinch as veggie prices soar

June 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After a hiatus of a few months, the prices of vegetables, green leaves and grains have gone up, burning a hole in the pockets of the common man.

The prices of essential items in city markets, notably Devaraja Market, Vani Vilasa Market, and the vegetable market on Mahatma Gandhi Road, have left bulk buyers such as hoteliers, roadside fast food vendors, and catering services in a quandary, forcing them to tread cautiously.

The price per kilogram of Carrots ranges from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80, Beans from Rs. 150 to Rs. 200, Turnip Cabbage (Gedde Kosu) from Rs. 100 to Rs. 120, Tomatoes from Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, Potatoes from Rs. 30 to Rs. 40, Ridge Gourd from Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 and Beetroot from Rs. 60 to Rs. 70.

Ladies Finger prices have increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 per kilogram. A single lemon is sold at Rs. 10, while a bunch of Coriander Leaves fetches between Rs. 20 and Rs. 25. Cucumbers are priced at Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per kilogram, followed by Cauliflower at Rs. 60 to Rs. 70, Drumsticks at Rs. 60 to Rs. 70, Brinjal at Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, and Ginger at Rs. 120 to Rs. 140.

The surge in vegetable and greens prices is attributed to recent rains that wreaked havoc starting from the first week of May, following a two-month-long sweltering heatwave, damaging crops across vast areas. Farmers who sowed seeds anticipating a change in sultry weather conditions were dealt a blow by frequent rains, leaving agricultural fields submerged and affecting seed germination.

Some fortunate farmers whose standing crops withstood the rain enjoyed a better harvest and fetched a good price, albeit at the expense of domestic buyers. Tur dal, a culinary staple, has also become more expensive, with prices ranging from Rs. 190 to Rs. 200 per kilogram, while rice is being sold at Rs. 70 to Rs. 75 per kilogram.

Similarly, the prices of edible oil and fruits have also surged, leaving the common man with no choice but to purchase them, but in smaller quantities, to maintain a balanced family budget.