Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings to be rebuilt: Bommai

October 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending years of uncertainty over the fate of dilapidated Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings in Central Business District (CBD) of the city, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the two buildings will be rebuilt.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 20-day ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ organised by K.R. Unit of BJP at the park near Ramalingeshwara temple in Vidyaranyapuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that the over century-old Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings will be rebuilt shortly, Bommai said that the acquisition of land for Mandakalli Airport expansion, which issue has been raised by MP Pratap Simha, will be addressed in the next budget.

Maintaining that the ambitious Mysuru Film City project, which is yet to take off, will be revived, the CM said that the Government has sanctioned Rs.379 crore for MUDA to fully complete infrastructure development works in all Layouts developed by it.

Continuing, Bommai said that the Government has not lost momentum of its working despite the COVID crisis.

“Karnataka will be a booster for the creation of a new India. The Government will come out of the pandemic triggered economic crisis soon. Karnataka is the first State to announce scholarship for students from farmer families, which is expected to be implemented in other States as well. The Government, apart from creating infrastructure in urban areas, is also focussing on rural development and economic empowerment,” he said.

Terming K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas as a workaholic, Bommai maintained that the MLA has done a lot of work for his Constituency.

Highlighting the work of Ramdas during COVID crisis, Bommai said that the MLA has distributed over 80,000 immunity kits to the people of his Constituency which is a record of sorts.

Pointing out that Krishnaraja Constituency is one among the top achievers in COVID vaccination, he said that Ramdas, apart from doing great service to the people, even cares for birds and animals. The CM also lauded the MLA for his will power and said that other Legislators and leaders should emulate him.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, in his address, thanked the Chief Minister for releasing Rs.6 crore for Dasara and also for sanctioning funds that helped to clear bills that were due to Contractors for the past two years.

Lauding Ramdas, Somashekar said that all other Legislators should also ensure that the benefits reached the doorsteps of targeted beneficiaries.

MLA Ramdas, in his address, said that he will try to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to K.R. Assembly segment next year and apprise him of the success of implementation of all Central and State Government welfare schemes and development projects.

JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh attends event

JD(S) MLA from K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh sprang a surprise by taking part in the valedictory of ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ that was attended by the Chief Minister.

Mahesh also wore a saffron shawl that was given to him by BJP workers.

The MLA, who walked on to the stage as soon as the programme began, requested city BJP President T.S. Srivatsa for a seat on the dais, which was duly obliged with Srivatsa himself moving to another seat.

Mahesh, who was seated next to MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, drew the attention of CM Bommai, who said that Mahesh is on the other side, though he should have been with the BJP, adding that Mahesh is also part of the Government though he actually does not belong to it.

Calling the K.R. Nagar MLA as ‘Maheshanna’ out of fondness, the CM also jokingly questioned Mahesh whether JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda will have no exception for his participation in the BJP event.

S.R. Mahesh, expressing gratitude to the CM, showed the birthday greeting which he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before putting it to the Post Box.

On the occasion, Bommai also released a book on the 20-day ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ event and handed over 7.5 acres of land belonging to MUDA to the MCC for setting up a care centre for stray dogs.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLAs L. Nagendra and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, BJP leader M. Vadivelu, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and other officials were present at the event.