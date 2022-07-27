CM Bommai to announce sops on first anniversary of his Govt.
News

CM Bommai to announce sops on first anniversary of his Govt.

July 27, 2022

Massive Janotsava rally at Doddaballapur tomorrow

Bengaluru: Marking the completion of one year of his Government on July 28, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to announce several sops to the voters, with the Assembly polls less than a year to go.

The CM is expected to announce eight new programmes, including regularisation of houses (Akrama-Sakrama) both in Urban and Rural areas.

CM Bommai, during his first Budget in March, too had announced several sops in a bid to woo the voters. Now following the direction of the BJP High Command, Bommai is all set to announce eight crucial poll sops tomorrow.

‘Janotsava,’ a massive rally will be held  at Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural District later in the day tomorrow. CM Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State-Incharge Arun Singh, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, top leaders Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadanandagowda, C.T. Ravi and others will take part in the mega event.

The BJP has made all preparations for ensuring the success of the rally. CM Bommai has directed all his Cabinet colleagues to take part in the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching