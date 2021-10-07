Breaking the ‘jinx’: CM arrives at Chamarajanagar

October 7, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Breaking the jinx that Chief Ministers of the State, who visit Chamarajanagar would lose their post soon afterwards, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the southern-most district of the State to a rousing reception from BJP leaders.

Bommai, who arrived by road from Mysuru at 1 pm, was given a warm welcome at the entrance to the town from Nanjangud side. Though party workers had arrived at the spot to welcome the CM with bouquets and garlands, the CM, who got out of the car for just about three minutes, received the bouquets from hardly a couple of party workers, before leaving for Yedabetta on Gundlupet road, where he is scheduled to receive the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is arriving in the town for the inauguration of the newly built 450-bed Teaching Hospital attached to Government-run Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, in which the CM will also take part.

The CM, during his brief halt in the town, did not speak to mediapersons, as he was apparently in a hurry to receive the President at the helipad in the outskirts of the town at about 1.30 pm.

The CM was welcomed by Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, former MLA Parimala Nagappa, former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, District BJP President Sundar, party leaders M. Ramachandra, Nagashri Pratap, Nijaguna Raju, Vrishabendrappa and a host of other leaders. It may be mentioned here that the previous Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa did not visit the town during his two-year tenure, though he had many opportunities, due to fear of the jinx. In the past, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Jagadish Shettar and Siddharamaiah, all ex-CMs, had visited the ‘jinxed’ Chamarajanagar town.