Bid to reopen place of worship: Prathap Simha dares Govt.

March 11, 2025

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has dared the State Government to reopen a disputed place of worship on Kyathamaranahalli Main Road in city, that was shut down in the year 2016, following the murder of RSS leader Raju at Udayagiri.

Prathap Simha, who spoke to media persons this morning at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur road, was referring to a recent meeting notice dated Mar. 7, issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to either continue the status quo or reopen Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust, Gayathripuram Second Stage, Kyathamaranahalli Main Road in city, for the purpose of maintenance. The meeting scheduled for Mar. 10, now stands postponed to Mar. 14, calling for a discussion on the pros and cons over the subject of the meeting.

Prathap Simha, who sounded belligerent against the State Government, alleged that, following the ascension of Siddaramaiah to CM’s Office, Taliban like rule is in place.

“Let the mosque be reopened, shall tell what will happen next,” said Simha, daring the CM to make a move.

Simha alleged that, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is running a ‘Goonda State’ by issuing a stern warning that he will tighten the ‘nut and bolt’ of Kannada film actors.

He also demanded the State Government to disclose taxpayer’s details on the basis of their religion and allocate funds after seeking a report.

The funds allocated for various development boards and corporations related to Brahmins, Lingayats, Madivala and other communities, should also be disclosed, as the recent State Budget has doled out more favours to a community, said Simha.