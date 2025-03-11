Gold smuggling racket: Actress Ranya Rao misused VIP airport protocols; fresh probe ordered

March 11, 2025

Her stepfather’s controversial past resurfaces, including his alleged involvement in 2014 Mysuru hawala case

Bengaluru: The State Government has launched an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP airport protocol privileges by actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs. 12 crore from Dubai. The case has ignited a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with both sides trading accusations of favouritism and cover-ups.

Ranya Rao, whose full name is Harshavardhini Ranya, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) a week ago. Authorities allege that she exploited VIP airport privileges and protocols meant for senior officials to bypass security checks, facilitating her smuggling operations.

A high-level probe has been ordered to examine how protocol privileges were extended to her and whether her stepfather, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, an IPS Officer and current DGP, played any role. Rao is currently the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The order dated Mar. 10 stated, “A report on how Ranya managed to bypass security checks at the airport, how she accessed and misused privileges meant for top officials and whether Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation MD Ramachandra Rao played any role, has been sought within a week.”

The Government has appointed Senior IAS Officer Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, to lead the inquiry. Top Police Officers, Karnataka Secretaries and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms have been directed to provide all documents and assistance for the investigation.

Business tycoon’s son arrested

Meanwhile, DRI officials have arrested Tarun Konduru Raju, a close associate of Ranya, in connection with the case. Tarun belongs to the prominent business family that owns Bengaluru’s Atria Hotel. He was produced before a Special Judge, who remanded him to DRI custody for five days.

DRI informed the Court that data extracted from Ranya’s seized mobile phone and laptop revealed links between her and Tarun in an international gold smuggling racket. Investigators suspect that the duo, despite a falling-out after Ranya’s marriage to architect Jatin Hukkeri, continued their illicit operations.

Judicial Custody till Mar. 24

During a Court hearing yesterday, Ranya accused DRI officials of verbally abusing her whenever she stopped answering questions.

However, the Investigating Officer (IO) refuted the claims, stating that she was not subjected to harassment but was simply refusing to co-operate during interrogation.

“She refuses to answer any questions. Every time we ask, she remains silent. We have recorded the entire investigation,” the officer told the Court. The Judge subsequently sent Ranya to judicial custody until Mar. 24.

2014 Mysuru hawala case

The case has also brought renewed attention to the controversial past of DGP Ramachandra Rao. Ranya is one of two daughters from his second wife’s previous marriage and his name has surfaced in multiple scandals over the years.

In 2014, while serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range, Mysuru, he became embroiled in a major hawala scandal. Police intercepted a bus carrying hawala money and seized Rs. 20 lakh.

However, a Kerala-based businessman later accused the Police of pocketing additional money. The businessman filed a case alleging that Rs. 2.07 crore had been looted from the bus heading to Kerala in Yelwal area.

The CID took over the case, and investigations led to the arrest of Police informants and even Ramachandra Rao’s personal gunman. As a result, he was removed from his post as IGP of the Southern Range and reassigned to headquarters.

Two years later, Ramachandra Rao found himself in hot water again. The CID questioned him and one more senior IPS Officer regarding the deaths of gangsters Dharmaraj and Gangadhar Chadachana in connection with an alleged fake encounter. Ramachandra Rao maintained that he did not know about the case when questioned by the CID.