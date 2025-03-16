Bengaluru Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao claims innocence

March 16, 2025

Accuses DRI officials of assault, writes to DRI ADG about alleged ordeal

Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, the prime accused in a Gold smuggling case, has claimed innocence and has accused the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials of implicating her in the case.

Ranya, in a letter to the Additional Director General of DRI has claimed that, the DRI officials had slapped her 10-15 times during the questioning and forced her to sign on the blank and typed papers.

Further claiming that, a false case had been foisted on her, Ranya said despite knowing facts about her father (DGP Dr.K. Ramachandra Rao) not involved in the case, the DRI officials had threatened to drag his name into the case, on informing the judge of being assaulted during the course of interrogation.

The actress repeatedly claimed that she didn’t have possession of any gold on her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport here, from Dubai and that she had wrongly been accused of smuggling more than 14 kg gold.

Ranya has shot back at the authorities, questioning the rationale behind discovering the gold on her in Bengaluru Airport, which was unfound during a security check at Dubai Airport.

DGP sent on compulsory leave

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government yesterday placed DGP Dr. K RamachandraRao, step-father of Ranya Rao, on compulsory leave, a Government Order stated.

“Sri. K.V. Sharath Chandra, IPS (KN-1997) Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders, Dr. K. RamachandraRao, IPS sent on compulsory leave,” the order said.

It may be recalled that, Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Mar. 3 after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials found her with alleged possession of 14.2kg of gold bars worth Rs. 12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai.

DRI officials have also arrested Tarun Raju, a small time Telugu film actor and close associate of Ranya Rao, on Mar. 10, who had travelled with her to Dubai.