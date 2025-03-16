Temporary fix for damaged culvert on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: A damaged culvert on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road near the Centenary Hall of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Ltd. has become a serious threat to commuters and pedestrians alike.

The metal crash guard on the culvert of a large drain is severely damaged, and the interlocking tiles on the footpath are caving in. The structure could collapse at any moment, endangering lives.

However, the Krishnaraja Traffic Police acted swiftly to prevent any accidents. Upon noticing the danger, the Police immediately installed barricades and caution tape around the damaged section, alerting road users.

Under the directions of Traffic ACP M. Shivashankar, Krishnaraja Traffic Station Inspector Mahadevaswamy and his team rushed to the spot and took immediate action to prevent accidents. Their proactive response has been appreciated by the public, who have urged concerned authorities to expedite permanent repairs before a tragedy occurs.

While the temporary barricading serves as an immediate safety measure, it is not a long-term solution. Authorities must act without delay to restore the metal crash guard and reinforce the footpath before the situation worsens.

A critical stretch with heavy traffic

Mysuru-Manandavadi Road is a crucial Highway linking Kerala, H.D. Kote and villages in Mysuru taluk. The stretch from M.N. Srinivas Circle (Five Light Circle) to JLB Road sees a constant flow of KSRTC buses, goods vehicles, lorries and private vehicles.

The culvert’s location adds to the risk factor, as riders must negotiate a curve after passing the damaged section. With the concrete median separating traffic lanes and high-speed vehicles arriving from B. Basavalingappa Circle, the potential for accidents is high — especially with vehicles making right turns towards the nearby college.

Cycle track parking issue

Meanwhile, the Mar. 13 edition of Star of Mysore exposed the misuse of the cycle track on Vishwamanava Double Road, where vehicles were being parked illegally.

The report, titled “Cycle track or parking spot? System failure exposed,” featured an image of a young cyclist standing beside her bicycle, dismayed by the encroachment.

Responding promptly, Traffic ACP Shivashankar instructed his team to take action. The Krishnaraja Traffic Police have since installed notices prohibiting vehicle parking on the cycle track and are ensuring strict vigilance during their patrols to prevent further violations.