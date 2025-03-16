40% Commission allegations by contractors: Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Committee submits report

March 16, 2025

Bengaluru: Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission, probing into allegations of 40 percent commission charged by previous BJP State Government, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here recently.

A detailed report into allegations made by Karnataka State Contractors Association and also an investigation report on modernaisation of sub/slot canals 01 to 18 constructed across Narayanapura right main canal in Raichur district was handed to the Chief Minister.

Justice Nagamohan Das, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, submitted a 20,000-page report on allegations made by Contractors Association and 1,800-page investigation report on modernisation of Narayanapura Canal.

The Contractors Association had also requested an investigation into issues such as the abandonment of the package system, fixation of the Schedule of Rates (SR) list, implementation of the star rate system, ensuring transparency in tendering, bill payments based on seniority and preventing the direct award of works to contractors through the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL).

The Commission investigated in detail into the allegations made by the Contractors Association and has also considered the complaints and suggestions by the general public since the probe was related to public works. Apart from probing the ‘40% commission’ allegation, the Commission has also investigated into the works carried out by BBMP, BDA, Departments of Public Works, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Water Resources between July 26, 2019 and Mar. 31, 2023 as requested by the present Congress Government.

The report also mentions the investigation of works includes aspects of inspection of files, site inspection and audit of accounts. A Technical Expert Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Siddagangappa, a retired Secretary to the Government, to investigate and submit a report on the technical deficiencies incorporated in the sanctioned estimate papers regarding the modernisation package works of the sub/slot canal from 01 to 18 constructed across the Narayanpura right bank main canal.

The Commission has conducted an inquiry in addition to the Dissolution Commission of Inquiry and has submitted an inquiry report, said the release.