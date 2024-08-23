Kickback case against CM Siddaramaiah: Court hearing on Sept. 12

August 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and L. Vivekananda of Vivek Hotels, Mysuru, filed by N.R. Ramesh, a resident of Banashankari, Bengaluru, in the Court of LXXXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, in PCR No. 53/2022, has been posted to Sept. 12, 2024.

The case was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It was alleged by the complainant that during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka from 13.5.2013 to 17.5.2018 he had received kickback from L. Vivekananda to an extent of Rs. 1,30,00,000 on 28.7.2014 by a way of cheque. The allegation of the complainant was that L. Vivekananda was nominated as Steward of Bangalore Turf Club Limited (BTCL) and after the receipt of the amount L. Vivekananda was nominated as member of the Managing Committee and Steward of BTCL by the grace of Siddaramaiah.